Top 5 UFC Fights

The Governing Body Of MMA Rules Is Recommending The Use Of Instant Replay

#MMA #UFC
Trending Writer
02.07.17

Getty Image

Armchair Herb Deans and John McCarthys, take note. The widespread use of instant replay is being urged for MMA. If adopted, it could change the way finishes, uh, finish.

According to a report from Bloody Elbow, The Association of Boxing Commissions and Combative Sports (ABC) Rules and Regulations Committee has five recommended changes for the Unified Rules of MMA. Passed by a 7-0 vote (with one abstention), it’s been recommended that the fight’s referee be able to use replay to analyze a finish to “either confirm or dispel whether a foul was committed that brought about the fight ending sequence.” From there, the official could decide if there’s a disqualification, a no contest or other finish outcomes that would come from the visual evidence. Replays would not lead to fight restarts or investigations of possible tap outs, however.

Replay, which is an option in Nevada, is being nudged by the ABC as something that should be adopted as a standard tool across the sport. Not an unreasonable piece of advice for a brand of athletics continuing to push for mainstream acceptance, although there are no shortage of painful examples of clunky replay rollouts in other leagues. For this option to move forward, the call for replay could come to a full vote at the ABC’s annual conference in July.

In addition to the potential for replay to become an expanded part of MMA contests, Bloody Elbow notes that other recommendations put forward and unanimously passed by the ABC include “expanding the possible use of technical decisions, ending fights when someone loses control of a bodily function, and making MMA’s rules on hand wraps and joint coverings consistent and unique from boxing.” We imagine when someone has lost all control of their bodily functions, they may be less hung up on their opponents joint wraps, but that might just be projecting on our part.

(Via Bloody Elbow)

TOPICS#MMA#UFC
TAGSINSTANT REPLAYMMAUFC
Author Profile Picture
Dan MacRae is a bear that learned how to type and here we are. He lives in Toronto and enjoys dumb ol' PSAs.

Around The Web

Michael Jordan Once Pushed The Bulls To Make A Trade By Saying ‘I Need Help’

Michael Jordan Once Pushed The Bulls To Make A Trade By Saying ‘I Need Help’

02.07.17 4 hours ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 5 days ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 week ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP