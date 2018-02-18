Getty Image

At this point, the drama surrounding the women’s Olympic bobsledding team is fodder for a sequel to Cool Runnings, which told the story of the first-ever Jamaican bobsled team in Winter Olympics history. At the end of that movie, (spoiler alert for this 25-year-old film), their sled is so old and haggard that it falls apart under the speed of the race, but the Olympians lift it up and carry it over the finish line with the tenacity of the Jamaican team makes them heroes at home and abroad. The follow-up is being written in PyeongChang, South Korea in real-time.

With just days until the first Jamaican women’s bobsled team was set to race, a shakeup on their team sent one of their coaches packing. Since she was the one “legally responsible” for the bobsled, when she was fired, she said she’d have to take the loaner sled home with her, leaving the team without anything to race.

So, Red Stripe beer stepped in and got to work on sending a sled over as quickly as possible. According to USA Today, the cost of a bobsled would be $50,000, but they dropped the cash without hesitation to get the ladies riding.

No bobsled, no problem. If you need a new ride @Jambobsled, put it on @RedStripe’s tab. DM us and we’ll be in touch 👌🍻 — Red Stripe USA (@RedStripeUSA) February 15, 2018