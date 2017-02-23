Getty Image

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston, known for such things as stealing crab legs and being accused of rape, took time from his offseason to speak to an elementary school in St. Petersburg, Florida.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Winston could have done a little better while he was there.

It started well enough, as Winston was trying to impart his love of God, school and the idea that “I can do anything I put my mind to” into the kids. Maybe you don’t want some football dude coming to your school and talking to your kids about God, but hey, his heart is in the right place.

Then the kids started getting rowdy and bored because who wants to listen to some stranger talk to you about God, and Winston said some stuff about “ladies” that wasn’t great, particularly considering his past. From the story: