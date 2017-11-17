Getty Image

Jameis Winston may once again be in trouble, this time for allegedly groping a female Uber driver. Buzzfeed is reporting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is under NFL investigation for an incident with an Uber driver in 2016.

Winston allegedly grabbed the crotch of a female ridesharing driver, and the NFL is reportedly investigating the incident. Buzzfeed News reported Friday that it had seen a letter the NFL sent to an Uber driver who picked Winston up in Scottsdale, Arizona, around 2 a.m. in March of 2016.

The letter, in part, says that “the League has been informed that you may have been the victim of such a violation perpetrated by Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Jameis Winston. The League takes allegations of this nature very seriously and has opened an investigation into this matter.”