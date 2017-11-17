Jameis Winston may once again be in trouble, this time for allegedly groping a female Uber driver. Buzzfeed is reporting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is under NFL investigation for an incident with an Uber driver in 2016.
Winston allegedly grabbed the crotch of a female ridesharing driver, and the NFL is reportedly investigating the incident. Buzzfeed News reported Friday that it had seen a letter the NFL sent to an Uber driver who picked Winston up in Scottsdale, Arizona, around 2 a.m. in March of 2016.
The letter, in part, says that “the League has been informed that you may have been the victim of such a violation perpetrated by Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Jameis Winston. The League takes allegations of this nature very seriously and has opened an investigation into this matter.”
so …I’m gonna assume the Prez will come to Winston’s defense, right?
if true it’s a shame. After his college shenanigans, he’s been a model citizen in the NFL for almost three years now.