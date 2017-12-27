James Harrison’s Decision To Join The Patriots Got Torn To Shreds By Steelers Center Maurkice Pouncey

#New England Patriots #NFL
Associate Editor
12.27.17 3 Comments

Getty Image

In a surprise move, James Harrison joined the New England Patriots on Tuesday. Harrison was one of the faces of the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ franchise, even though his production had fallen off dramatically this season, which made the news that he would leave one AFC juggernaut for another such a shock. The move also came on the heels of a controversial game between the two teams which saw New England come out on top.

It seemed like the kind of thing that would be a tough pill to swallow for those in Pittsburgh, as Harrison is among the most feared pass rushers in Steelers history. And as we learned on Wednesday, at least one of his now-former teammates was really upset about the move.

Pittsburgh center Maurkice Pouncey met with the media and was asked about Harrison’s decision to head to Foxborough. Unsurprisingly, the offensive lineman wasn’t exactly stoked about the move, going as far to say that Harrison’s move blew his mind and that joining the Patriots “erased his own legacy here.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#New England Patriots#NFL
TAGSJAMES HARRISONMaurkice PounceyNew England PatriotsNFLPITTSBURGH STEELERS

Best Of 2017

The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Amy Nicholson

The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Amy Nicholson

12.27.17 5 hours ago
Here Are The Best Rap Collaborations Of 2017

Here Are The Best Rap Collaborations Of 2017

12.27.17 9 hours ago
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 5 days ago 3 Comments
The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

12.21.17 6 days ago 8 Comments
Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

12.21.17 6 days ago
The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

12.20.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP