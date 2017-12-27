In a surprise move, James Harrison joined the New England Patriots on Tuesday. Harrison was one of the faces of the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ franchise, even though his production had fallen off dramatically this season, which made the news that he would leave one AFC juggernaut for another such a shock. The move also came on the heels of a controversial game between the two teams which saw New England come out on top.
It seemed like the kind of thing that would be a tough pill to swallow for those in Pittsburgh, as Harrison is among the most feared pass rushers in Steelers history. And as we learned on Wednesday, at least one of his now-former teammates was really upset about the move.
Pittsburgh center Maurkice Pouncey met with the media and was asked about Harrison’s decision to head to Foxborough. Unsurprisingly, the offensive lineman wasn’t exactly stoked about the move, going as far to say that Harrison’s move blew his mind and that joining the Patriots “erased his own legacy here.”
Didn’t Pittsburg drop him? Was he supposed to retire? Or would he like to go to the playoffs still?
Shouldn’t have cut him if they did not want him finding a new job. Its not like he joined my Ravens.
him going to the ravens would have made more sense. he was there before and the steelers have a deep respect for the ravens since the iron curtain days. and pitt didnt drop him. he has been trying to get off the roster since week 6 but they wanted to hold onto him. now that guys are coming back off of IR for pitt he really started making a scene about leaving because he knew the team had to release somebody to make room for returning players. so they let him go at his REQUEST. this is why the patriot signing has guys pissed off.
They already went through this shit once and he went to the Bengals. Dude is a head hunter plain and simple. He doesn’t have any alliegence to the Steelers.