Jamie Horowitz Was Allegedly Fired From Fox Sports Due To A Sexual Harassment Investigation

07.03.17 38 mins ago

Fox Sports

Fox Sports made a shocking move on Monday morning when it was announced that Jamie Horowitz, president of national networks at Fox Sports, had been fired. The decision came days after the company had made a massive pivot towards video, most of which was overseen by Horowitz, and laid off a significant amount of their editorial staff.

The announcement made by Fox Sports president Eric Shanks, via an email sent to Fox Sports staffers, didn’t offer any specific reasons for Horowitz’s firing, other than a vague note about personal conduct.

Everyone at FOX Sports, no matter what role we play, or what business, function or show we contribute to — should act with respect and adhere to professional conduct at all times. These values are non-negotiable.

That line seemed to indicate that there was something bigger at play that led to Horowitz’s ouster, and it didn’t take long for some details to emerge.

