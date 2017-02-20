This is me getting released by the @Jaguars A post shared by Jared Odrick (@maxbaer75) on Feb 20, 2017 at 11:17am PST

It’s pretty obvious that the Jacksonville Jaguars have fallen on some hard times. The team hasn’t won more than five games in a season since 2010, when it went 8-8. It fired its head coach during the 2016 season and made him ride on the team plane after giving him the news.

Basically, there are probably a few players on the team’s roster who want to get out of Jacksonville and play for a squad with a brighter future. Apparently Jared Odrick was one of those players. Odrick, who joined the team before the 2015 season, played in 16 games in his first year in Jacksonville. His second year didn’t go as well – he only played in six games and was placed on injured reserve in December.

Jacksonville made the decision to release Odrick on Monday afternoon. What’s next for the 29-year-old lineman remains to be seen, but for now, he just seems stoked that he’s no longer on the Jaguars. Odrick posted a picture on Instagram of him getting the news that his time in Jacksonville is over. He looks far more excited than most people do when they are suddenly unemployed.

Losing your job sucks. It is legitimately one of the worst feelings in the world to suddenly find yourself looking for work. But Odrick is not letting his impending job search get in the way of the fact that he looks stoked over no longer playing for the Jags.