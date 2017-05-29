Mark Hunt

Mark Hunt has one of the toughest fights of his career (isn’t every fight on his resume tough as hell?) when he takes on Derrick Lewis at UFC Fight Night 110. Lewis is on a six-fight winning streak, and in victory, has never gone to the judges. It’s perfect matchmaking for Hunt, who is the ultimate knockout artist, but he’s getting old. Hunt is 43, and nearing the end of his career. That’s why his fellow New Zealanders, including Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa, are trying to pump him up for this beastly fight with an intense Haka dance.

Check it out:

My editing skills suck A post shared by The Super Samoan (@markhuntfighter) on May 27, 2017 at 9:29pm PDT

This took place in Hunt’s home gym of Heartbreak Conditioning, and reinforces what we already know — few people are as universally beloved as Hunto. His gym (and Jason Momoa) know he’s nearing the end of his career, so a traditional war dance from his fellow Kiwis is due. You can’t see Hunt’s face, but you know he’s proud to get this dance from all of his brothers and arms (and Jason Momoa). The respect for Hunt is undeniable. They won’t even dare get up from their reflection until he does.