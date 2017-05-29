Jason Mamoa Performed An Intense Haka Dance For Mark Hunt Ahead Of His UFC Fight

#MMA #UFC
05.29.17 35 mins ago

Mark Hunt

Mark Hunt has one of the toughest fights of his career (isn’t every fight on his resume tough as hell?) when he takes on Derrick Lewis at UFC Fight Night 110. Lewis is on a six-fight winning streak, and in victory, has never gone to the judges. It’s perfect matchmaking for Hunt, who is the ultimate knockout artist, but he’s getting old. Hunt is 43, and nearing the end of his career. That’s why his fellow New Zealanders, including Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa, are trying to pump him up for this beastly fight with an intense Haka dance.

Check it out:

My editing skills suck

A post shared by The Super Samoan (@markhuntfighter) on

This took place in Hunt’s home gym of Heartbreak Conditioning, and reinforces what we already know — few people are as universally beloved as Hunto. His gym (and Jason Momoa) know he’s nearing the end of his career, so a traditional war dance from his fellow Kiwis is due. You can’t see Hunt’s face, but you know he’s proud to get this dance from all of his brothers and arms (and Jason Momoa). The respect for Hunt is undeniable. They won’t even dare get up from their reflection until he does.

Around The Web

TOPICS#MMA#UFC
TAGSMARK HUNTMMAUFC

Innovative Minds

This Former Marine Is Harnessing Lightning To Make Electricity

This Former Marine Is Harnessing Lightning To Make Electricity

05.29.17 3 hours ago 2 Comments
This Scientist Combs Our Universe To Find Life Among The Stars

This Scientist Combs Our Universe To Find Life Among The Stars

05.25.17 4 days ago
This Simple Water Bottle Innovation Just Might Save Your Life Someday

This Simple Water Bottle Innovation Just Might Save Your Life Someday

05.24.17 5 days ago
How Science And Technology Can Save Lives, One App At A Time

How Science And Technology Can Save Lives, One App At A Time

05.22.17 7 days ago
The Young CEOs Of Cobalt Robotics Are Making Robot Security Guards A Reality

The Young CEOs Of Cobalt Robotics Are Making Robot Security Guards A Reality

05.22.17 7 days ago
What Science Is Doing To Bring Us The Future We Were Promised

What Science Is Doing To Bring Us The Future We Were Promised

05.19.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP