When your team wins its first World Series in more than a century, you better commemorate it with something special.

For Cubs infielder Javier Baez, that meant getting a massive tattoo that celebrated Chicago taking down the Cleveland Indians in the 2016 World Series. While the team won the championship last fall, Baez got the ink finished earlier this week.

#Cubs Baez has new tattoo, just finished it last night pic.twitter.com/mwxGJfT2Fi — Carrie Muskat (@CarrieMuskat) February 24, 2017

As Baez told MLB.com, he plans on getting more stuff thrown onto his left arm so the championship tattoo isn’t all alone. He mentioned that he’s going to get the names of his family members put on there as well, and once the whole thing is completed, “it’s going to make more sense.”

“It looks really nice but it’s there, alone,” Baez said. “I’ve got another thing [planned] for my arm.”

Odds are, World Series-themed tattoos were all the rage in Chicago over the last couple of months. This doesn’t just apply to lifelong Cubs fans who never thought they’d see the day that a championship came to the North Side of Chicago – it also applies to ultra-talented infielders who do cool things like steal home during the playoffs. All Baez needs to do now to complete his celebration of the World Series is eat some goat in the bleachers.

(Via MLB.com)