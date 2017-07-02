Getty Image

It’s safe to say that many were surprised by the decision in Saturday’s fight between Jeff Horn and former champion Manny Pacquiao. Horn shocked the world by pulling off a decision victory, taking the title and gaining a lot of notoriety amid the controversy. Plenty have spoken out about the decision, including Teddy Atlas and ESPN opinion expert Stephen A. Smith, with most feeling like Pacquaio was robbed of a win:

I'm done with boxing! Unless @FloydMayweather fighting! #imdone most corrupt sport ever. This ain't a sport it's a Hustle. #TRUTH — Deion Sanders (@DeionSanders) July 2, 2017

But the results of the fight paled to where Jeff Horn went after he was declared the winner and placed in front of a live microphone.