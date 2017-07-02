It’s safe to say that many were surprised by the decision in Saturday’s fight between Jeff Horn and former champion Manny Pacquiao. Horn shocked the world by pulling off a decision victory, taking the title and gaining a lot of notoriety amid the controversy. Plenty have spoken out about the decision, including Teddy Atlas and ESPN opinion expert Stephen A. Smith, with most feeling like Pacquaio was robbed of a win:
But the results of the fight paled to where Jeff Horn went after he was declared the winner and placed in front of a live microphone.
Jeff Horn wants Floyd Mayweather. pic.twitter.com/L74q5OB4zY
— ESPN (@espn) July 2, 2017
