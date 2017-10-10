Jemele Hill’s First Tweet Since Her ESPN Suspension Was A Thank You To Michael Smith

#ESPN
10.10.17 1 hour ago

ESPN

On Monday, ESPN announced SC6 host Jemele Hill had been suspended two weeks for a second violation of the company’s social media policy. The announcement came at 3 p.m. ET, three hours prior to when she and Michael Smith were scheduled to host their regular evening edition of SportsCenter.

Smith sat out Monday’s edition of SC6 as well, in what was reported as a “mutual decision” between Smith and ESPN to have someone else host on Monday night in the immediate aftermath of Hill’s suspension. Going forward, Variety reports Smith will host the show alone until Hill’s suspension is finished.

On Tuesday, the discussion about Hill’s suspension raged on with, naturally, president Donald Trump taking to Twitter early in the morning to weigh in and go after Hill and ESPN. The first violation of the social media policy ESPN referred to in its announcement of suspension was her tweets about Trump being a bigot and a white supremacist. Trump’s tweet only ignited the conversation about whether ESPN was right or wrong to suspend Hill further, and kept the decision in the spotlight for at least another day.

Around The Web

TOPICS#ESPN
TAGSESPNjemele hillMichael Smith

The RX

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 4 days ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 4 days ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 5 days ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 5 days ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP