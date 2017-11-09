Jenn Sterger Is Joining The Copa Combate Broadcast On NBCSN

11.08.17 2 hours ago

Twitter

Combate Americas is getting ready for the Copa Combate this Saturday, a one-day tournament in Cancun. The eight-man tournament will conclude with the winner getting a $100,000 grand prize.

The event will be broadcast Saturday night on NBCSN, and the crew for that broadcast is coming together. NBCSN announced on Wednesday that Jenn Sterger will be a sideline reporter for the English side of the broadcast. Sterger will be a roving reporter on NBCSN, interviewing celebrities and fighters ringside before the fights.

The event is the first live NBC simulcast in history, airing in English on NBCSN and in Spanish on Telemundo. It’s also the first MMA broadcast in Telemundo’s history.

