The NFL responded in full voice to comments by Donald Trump last week. After the president spoke out against players who protest during the national anthem and attempts to get violence out of football, NFL players, coaches, and owners responded by locking arms and/or dropping to a knee at various points before games in a sign of solidarity against Trump.

One of the more unique displays came from the Dallas Cowboys, as the entire team dropped to a knee and got up before the national anthem played. In the middle of things was owner Jerry Jones, whose appearance in the entire display made some people turn their heads. This was somewhat out of skepticism, as Jones is a noted Trump donor and has spoken out against people kneeling during the national anthem in the past.

As it turns out, that skepticism might have been warranted. ESPN’s Don Van Natta Jr. and Seth Wickersham published a behind-the-scenes look into how the NFL and the NFL Players Association handled the league-wide response to Trump.