Today, vice president Mike Pence made a big show of his arrival and quick about-face in Indianapolis when he was reportedly offended by San Francisco 49ers players kneeling and locking arms during the national anthem. It has since come out that this was a premeditated action that Donald Trump formulated in his administration’s war on football (while people in Puerto Rico are begging for water).

In other words, that status quo has been maintained, and despite the protests, leaders of the nation still aren’t acknowledging why people are kneeling in the first place — police brutality and inequality.

Now in comes Jerry Jones, who told the press today that he recently spoke with Trump, and that any player on his Cowboys team that “disrespects the flag” (by peacefully protesting) will not play.