After kneeling with his Dallas Cowboys players before the national anthem a few weeks ago, Jerry Jones, hot off a phone call with Donald Trump (who put his paid protester vice president Mike Pence to work this Sunday), is doubling down on his recent threats to bench any player who disrespects the flag. Jones is referencing a recent addition to the operations manual in which players are forced to stand during the national anthem:

“The National Anthem must be played prior to every NFL game, and all players must be on the sideline for the National Anthem. During the National Anthem, players on the field and bench area should stand at attention, face the flag, hold helmets in their left hand and refrain from talking. During the National Anthem, players on the field and bench area should stand at attention, face the flag, hold helmets in their left hand, and refrain from talking. The home team should ensure that the American flag is in good condition. It should be pointed out to players and coaches that we continue to be judged by the public in this area of respect for the flag and our country. Failure to be on the field by the start of the National Anthem may result in discipline, such as fines, suspensions, and/or the forfeiture of draft choice(s) for violations of the above, including first offenses.”

Below, Chris Mortenson breaks down what Jones had to say about his strict policy digestible chunks. Basically, Jones wants to stick to league policy, and will not let anyone play if they decide to protest by kneeling. Jones, it seems, has morals. He doesn’t want his team to look bad. Jones also signed Greg Hardy after a horrifically violent assault on a woman a few years ago, so it’s worth wondering if his star QB would really be benched if he decided to protest racial inequality and police brutality in Week 7 when the Cowboys are off their bye week.