Jerry Jones Apologized For A Racist Remark Caught On Video From 2013

11.17.17 16 mins ago

Getty Image

Jerry Jones said he’s sorry on Friday, though it was not to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

A video of a racist remark by Dallas Cowboys owner surfaced and caused Jones to issue an apology to a Dallas newspaper after it uncovered a 2013 video where Jones made an off-color remark.

The Blast released a video of Jones at a wedding four years ago making a racial remark, apparently at the request of someone in the wedding. Later Friday, The Dallas Morning News published Jones’ apology for the video.

“That comment was inappropriate,” Jones said in a statement Friday. “It’s not who I am, and I’m sorry.”

