Jerry Jones has been the driving force behind stalling NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s contract extension, as the Cowboys owner continues to impede an extension as part of an ever-escalating feud. It stems from the handling of Dallas star running back Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension over allegations of domestic violence, as well as the league’s response to players kneeling for the national anthem.

The extension, which most assumed would be a mere formality, is now apparently in real jeopardy. That is because Jones, who is not on the league’s compensation committee, has forced his way into those conversations and has called Goodell’s leadership into question.

On Wednesday, the New York Times reported Jones has taken a new step towards stopping extension talks by hiring David Boies, the lawyer for Harvey Weinstein. Boies has come under great scrutiny for the handling of Weinstein’s demise after numerous women came forward with accusations of sexual harassment and assault. The reason Jones has hired Boies is to sue the NFL and the compensation committee if they proceed with Goodell’s extension.