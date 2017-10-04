Jerry Rice Now Spends His Weekends Crashing Weddings At Golf Courses

#Weddings
10.04.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Jerry Rice is the best wide receiver to ever play football, but he’s picked up other interests in retirement. He appeared on Dancing With the Stars. He’s starred in some commercials for Popeyes. He even moonlighted as a Lyft driver.

But one of his less well-known hobbies apparently includes walking into random weddings and causing a scene because, well, he’s Jerry freaking Rice. The Football Hall of Famer was featured in a piece on The Ringer and revealed that he’s fond of crashing weddings, and the people whose weddings he crashes are quite fond of him as well.

“For some reason, it always turns out that they are so excited,” Rice said in the piece. “They want to take pictures, and I’m just happy to take pictures with them. It always turns out to be bigger than that.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Weddings
TAGSJERRY RICEsan francisco 49ersWEDDINGS

The RX

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 1 week ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 1 week ago
Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

09.25.17 1 week ago
Growing Up And Growing Older With Fleet Foxes

Growing Up And Growing Older With Fleet Foxes

09.25.17 1 week ago
Rapsody Perfects Her Craft And Proves She Belongs On Top Of The Rap Game With ‘Laila’s Wisdom’

Rapsody Perfects Her Craft And Proves She Belongs On Top Of The Rap Game With ‘Laila’s Wisdom’

09.25.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Drowning In Phoebe Bridgers’ Brutal, Minimal Debut ‘Stranger In The Alps’

Drowning In Phoebe Bridgers’ Brutal, Minimal Debut ‘Stranger In The Alps’

09.21.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP