Jerry Rice Now Spends His Weekends Crashing Weddings At Golf Courses

Getty Image

Jerry Rice is the best wide receiver to ever play football, but he’s picked up other interests in retirement. He appeared on Dancing With the Stars. He’s starred in some commercials for Popeyes. He even moonlighted as a Lyft driver.

But one of his less well-known hobbies apparently includes walking into random weddings and causing a scene because, well, he’s Jerry freaking Rice. The Football Hall of Famer was featured in a piece on The Ringer and revealed that he’s fond of crashing weddings, and the people whose weddings he crashes are quite fond of him as well.

“For some reason, it always turns out that they are so excited,” Rice said in the piece. “They want to take pictures, and I’m just happy to take pictures with them. It always turns out to be bigger than that.”