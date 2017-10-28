Getty Image

J.J. Watt was already a hero in the city of Houston for his incredible play as a Defensive Player of the Year for the Texans, but in 2017, his nationwide popularity took a significant leap.

The talented defensive lineman famously helped raise tens of millions of dollars for hurricane relief in the aftermath of Harvey’s impact on the Houston area, and it was one of the more impressive displays of generosity and organization by an active athlete in recent memory.

While Watt’s NFL season was cut short by a brutal tibia fracture that will force him into extended rehabilitation, the injury would not keep him from taking the mound before the first game hosted by the Astros in the 2017 World Series. Watt needed crutches to make it happen, but in predictable fashion, he was greeted by an eruption of applause from the Houston faithful.