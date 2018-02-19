J.J. Watt Wants To Know If His Fans Prefer ‘Fortnite’ Or ‘Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds’

#eSports #Playstation #Xbox One #NFL #Video Games
02.18.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image / Epic Games

It started with a simple question — Fortnite or Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds? Thanks to Houston Texans star J.J. Watt, we now know that at least his followers on Twitter overwhelmingly support Epic Games’ Fortnite, but that doesn’t mean people agree with them. That said, PUBG‘s player base is lowering while the free to play Fortnite is becoming the biggest game in the world. They’re not completely the same, but they share DNA within the battle royale genre. Now we’re going to have this argument possibly forever, like Madden vs. 2K or Mario vs. Sonic.

Here’s where it all began:

Watt then got a little more scientific with it and started a poll that at this point, is overwhelmingly in favor of Fortnite with a 77 percent to 23 percent difference. That doesn’t mean those people are correct. Of course, different strokes for different folks, but it’s clear there were some people in Watt’s comments that have played both and understood the differences.

Around The Web

TOPICS#eSports#Playstation#Xbox One#NFL#Video Games
TAGSeSportsFortniteNFLPLAYSTATIONPUBGvideo gamesxbox one

The RX

U.S. Girls Find A Bigger Scope And Sound On The Bracing ‘In A Poem Unlimited’

U.S. Girls Find A Bigger Scope And Sound On The Bracing ‘In A Poem Unlimited’

02.16.18 2 days ago
Johanna Warren’s ‘Gemini II’ Is Cosmic Folk Music About Healing And Surrender

Johanna Warren’s ‘Gemini II’ Is Cosmic Folk Music About Healing And Surrender

02.16.18 2 days ago
Nipsey Hussle On Why He’s Finally Taking His ‘Victory Lap’

Nipsey Hussle On Why He’s Finally Taking His ‘Victory Lap’

02.15.18 3 days ago
Meet Young Jesus, One Of The Best and Most Adventurous Young Indie Rock Bands Of 2018

Meet Young Jesus, One Of The Best and Most Adventurous Young Indie Rock Bands Of 2018

02.08.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
Premiere: Alela Diane’s ‘Cusp’ Is A Stunning Folk-Piano Document Of Motherhood

Premiere: Alela Diane’s ‘Cusp’ Is A Stunning Folk-Piano Document Of Motherhood

02.07.18 2 weeks ago
No Age’s Latest Album ‘Snares Like A Haircut’ Is A Masterful, Noise-Punk Return

No Age’s Latest Album ‘Snares Like A Haircut’ Is A Masterful, Noise-Punk Return

02.05.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP