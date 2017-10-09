Texans Fans Were Distraught After JJ Watt Had To Be Helped Off The Field With A Lower Leg Injury

JJ Watt, the heart and soul of the Houston Texans, had to be helped gingerly off the field Sunday night with what appears to be a knee injury. The diagnosis, while extremely early, doesn’t look good. You can see that Watt went down without being touched which is never a good sign. Some belive it to be an ACL and/or MCL injury, which means this could be the end of the season for Watt. It may even affect next season depending on the severity.

NBC updated viewers by saying he had to be carted to the locker room with his leg draped over the side because it’s the only way the legendary defensive end could fit.

It’s important to remember that Watt is more than just a superstar football player for the Texans, the man stepped up in a huge way when Hurricane Harvey devastated the Houston area, raising over $37 million in funds to help the city recover. He’s consistently front and center as one of the best men football has to offer on the field and off, and no matter what team you root for, seeing Watt go down is heartbreaking.

