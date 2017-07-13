JJ Watt’s New Reebok Shoe Is Ready To Help You ‘Focus’ On Training Your Best

J.J. Watt and Reebok have teamed up to give athletes the perfect shoe to wear when they’re putting in the work between games. Reebok announced Wednesday they collaborated with the Houston Texans star to make the JJ II, a followup to the 2016 release of the original JJ training shoe.

Training shoes are essential for athletes that need to push their bodies and not worry about their footing while lifting and working out. The JJ II builds on the initial designs of the JJ but adds cutting-edge technology to the mix.

