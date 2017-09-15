Getty Image

Thursday night’s Texans/Bengals game was, in general, one to forget. After the opening weekend’s stunning Patriots/Chiefs game, the Thursday night slate has settled into its usual sleepiness. The Texans were shorthanded on offense, with all of their tight ends in the concussion protocol and Geno Atkins blasting rookie Deshaun Watson multiple times all night. Watson would get his revenge in scoring the game’s only touchdown of the night on an electric 49-yard run.

With the Bengals down 13-9 and needing a miracle, the final play of the game was actually pretty spectacular. The Bengals — who had the ball on their own 25 with two seconds left — tried to turn a short pass into a long touchdown against the entirety of the Texans defense.

Andy Dalton got the ball and threw it twice during the sequence, but the last player to touch the ball for the Bengals was an offensive lineman in starting center Russell Bodine. That’s never a good idea when the Texans have J.J. Watt lurking on defense.