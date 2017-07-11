Joe Buck will call the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday night in Miami, a party city like few in the country, so when he hopped on “The Dan Le Batard Show” on ESPN Radio he was naturally asked to relay his finest story about a bad experience with an edible.
Buck laughed and then went right into a story about a trip to Cabo in 2011 while he was dealing with a paralyzed vocal cord following his hair plug mishap. As with every story about eating an edible gone awry, Buck’s story starts with he and his buddy not having any reaction for the first 45 minutes after eating a pot brownie, so they decide to each have another half brownie. This is, of course, when things go off the rails.
I wouldn’t say that I’ve done a 180 degree turn on Joe Buck, but I’ve at least turned a corner. Not sure what has lightened him up, (divorce, vocal chord incident, etc.) but he definitely seems to have had the stick removed from his ass over the last 3-5 years. He did an appearance on the Carolla podcast last year that was completely unexpected as far as self-deprecation and honest to goodness, dare I say, likeability.
Yeah, I think he’s finally just become self aware of what people actually think of him. You either take all the negative stuff people say about you and make light of it, and get some humility… Or, I don’t know, you end up a gnarled mess of poorly executed defense mechanisms like our current president, or whatnot.