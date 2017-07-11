TBS

Joe Buck will call the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday night in Miami, a party city like few in the country, so when he hopped on “The Dan Le Batard Show” on ESPN Radio he was naturally asked to relay his finest story about a bad experience with an edible.

Buck laughed and then went right into a story about a trip to Cabo in 2011 while he was dealing with a paralyzed vocal cord following his hair plug mishap. As with every story about eating an edible gone awry, Buck’s story starts with he and his buddy not having any reaction for the first 45 minutes after eating a pot brownie, so they decide to each have another half brownie. This is, of course, when things go off the rails.