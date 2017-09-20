YouTube

Joe Buck‘s interview show is back for a fourth season and the guest list looks to have plenty to say. Buck’s Undeniable had s an impressive list of guests lined up that run the sports gamut from former baseball players to tennis and NASCAR legends. It even features one of the most controversial college basketball coaches in history.

Perhaps the biggest name on the list is Alex Rodriguez, the former infielder who notoriously was caught and apologized for taking steroids in the aughts. Rodrigiez’ career officially ended last season and he’s changed his public perception considerably since then.

In the show’s trailer, however, it’s clear that Buck and Rodriguez address his steroid story and the impact it had on him personally.