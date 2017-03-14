Has This Been The Most Exciting Year For Sports

Joe Maddon Says If You’re Mad About Politics, You Should Learn How To Lose

03.14.17 1 hour ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

Joe Maddon has been coaching baseball for nearly 40 years. After failing to making it in the bigs as a player, he started coaching in 1979 and it’s turned out to be a fantastic choice. He guided the Chicago Cubs to their first World Series in a century and appears to be a pretty decent fellow.

So when you hear what Maddon had to say during a radio interview with Spiegel & Parkins about Ivanka Trump, politics and anything in that area, he comes across as a guy that has been living inside a secluded baseball tower for 40 years.

“The biggest takeaways from the last election, people need to learn how to lose. Learning how to lose is really an important thing to do. Everybody wants to win and we all like to win. I learned how to lose a lot when I was a kid. From that you learn how to pick yourself back up and do the right things in order to win next time.”

The knee-jerk instinct is to scream things at Maddon, because people who say “you need to learn how to lose” are almost always happy about whoever won. That’s where the mind goes, because every time you’ve tweeted about how you hate Donald Trump, someone with #MAGA in their bio has told you to learn how to lose. But what if Maddon means Democrats need to figure out what went wrong so that doesn’t happen again? That’s helpful.

