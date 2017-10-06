Joe Rogan And Russell Brand Dissect The Greatness Of Conor McGregor

USA TODAY Sports

Russel Brand joined Joe Rogan on the latest Joe Rogan Experience podcast and as you’d expect, the two packed a ridiculous amount of topics into their two hour chat. One topic that took up a decent chunk of their time? UFC superstar Conor McGregor, with Russell Brand trying to understand the greatness that McGregor is channeling. Joe kept things generally tethered to the sport while Brand took it to the next level and got philosophical on the topic.

“Well you’re never going to see another one like him,” Rogan said. “Because he’s literally being himself. You’re going to see a bunch of people try to mimic that, and in a sense he’s mimicking the people that came before him like the Chael Sonnens and the Muhammad Alis. The difference is, with what Conor’s been able to do, he’s the first guy in the UFC that’s been able to do that that’s had spectacular results.

“And also showed his real character in losing, and then coming back and winning very quickly afterwards with the same guy. The Nate Diaz fight. That was a very important character exposing fight because he lost a fight, he got humbled. And then he jumped right back on the horse and ended up winning, and then he comes back and blows Eddie Alvarez out of the water to become the first two division concurrent champion in the sport.”

“I think he’s a unique guy in a very … it’s almost like we don’t really have a strong enough word, unique isn’t really a strong enough word. Brilliant ability. Massively smart. And he’s very innovative in his techniques and his approaches.”