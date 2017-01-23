Johnny Manziel Deleted His Account After Giving Donald Trump A Crash Course On Twitter Haters

Johnny Manziel knows a thing or two about getting himself into social media spats. The former Heisman Trophy winner is attempting to turn his life around in 2017 and stage an NFL comeback after flaming out with the Browns, but if that doesn’t work it appears that he has another career path in mind as a social media manager for the President.

Manziel took to Twitter on Monday to offer some sage advice to Donald Trump about not responding to his mentions.

