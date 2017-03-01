Getty Image

Johnny Manziel last played in the NFL in 2015 with the Cleveland Browns before being cut the following offseason. Manziel was fired by two agents, long-time agent Erik Burkhardt and then he lasted barely more than a month with Drew Rosenhaus, and spent the entire 2016 season out of football dealing with various off-field issues.

Manziel recently noted he wanted to attempt a comeback to the NFL, but many brushed it off as him blowing smoke. Now, there appears to be some fire to go with that smoke as Manziel has re-hired agent Erik Burkhardt, according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapaport.

Comeback is real: Johnny Manziel has re-hired agent @ErikBurkhardt after Burkhardt had him make serious commitments, per @MikeGarafolo & me — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 1, 2017

Not only has Manziel gotten his agent back, but Rapaport says he’s getting “real interest” from teams at the NFL Combine that’s currently taking place in Indianapolis.