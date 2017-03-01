Johnny Manziel last played in the NFL in 2015 with the Cleveland Browns before being cut the following offseason. Manziel was fired by two agents, long-time agent Erik Burkhardt and then he lasted barely more than a month with Drew Rosenhaus, and spent the entire 2016 season out of football dealing with various off-field issues.
Manziel recently noted he wanted to attempt a comeback to the NFL, but many brushed it off as him blowing smoke. Now, there appears to be some fire to go with that smoke as Manziel has re-hired agent Erik Burkhardt, according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapaport.
Not only has Manziel gotten his agent back, but Rapaport says he’s getting “real interest” from teams at the NFL Combine that’s currently taking place in Indianapolis.
Join The Discussion: Log In With