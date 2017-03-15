Getty Image

Future is one of the biggest names in music (not just rap) right now after dropping back-to-back No. 1 albums in a two-week stretch with Future and HNDRXX. His music is almost impossible to avoid, as tends to be the case when someone has a pair of chart-topping albums, and he even has a new shoe collaboration with Reebok. You may wonder how someone would be oblivious to the presence of one Nayvadius “Future” Wilburn, but the answer is simply to consume football 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

That is what Jon Gruden does and has done for decades as a football coach and now ESPN analyst. I’d love to know the most recent album, movie and television show Jon Gruden has watched. It’s probably been at least 25 years since he was last up to date on popular culture, so it should come as no surprise that during his latest Gruden QB Camp series he had no idea who Future was.

Gruden was chatting with former Miami quarterback Brad Kaaya (once heralded as the top quarterback prospect in this class prior to the season), and for some reason was analyzing Kaaya stepping off the bus before Miami’s loss to Cincinnati. Kaaya had some earbuds in and Gruden asked what he was listening to, and Kaaya replied, “probably like Future, or someone like that.” Gruden’s response was hilarious as he squinted his face in confusion and asked, “who the hell’s that?”

Kaaya couldn’t really explain it much better than “he’s a rapper from Atlanta,” which wasn’t helping Gruden figure it out at all. Gruden didn’t even bother asking who Lil Uzi Vert was when Kaaya brought his name up, and then Gruden gave Kaaya some music tips and told him to listen to AC/DC, Aerosmith and Stevie Ray Vaughn, which answered my above question about the last time Gruden listened to current music.