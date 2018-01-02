Getty Image

Jon Gruden is (probably) going to be the next head coach of the Oakland Raiders. The news isn’t official, but it’s generally accepted as one of theworst-keptt secrets in the NFL. Gruden still has one broadcast to do for ESPN’s coverage of Wild Card weekend, but after that it’s expected that he’ll be named the Raiders’ new coach.

Gruden himself confirmed he was a candidate and offered a potential timetable for when a decision from the Raiders could be made on their list of candidates (of which he’s expected to be at the top of), as he told Jerry McDonald of the Mercury News.

“Well, I think I am being considered, yes. I hope I’m a candidate,” Gruden said. “My understanding is they’re interviewing candidates this week, and they’re going to let everybody know sometime early next week or whenever they make their decision.”

Rumors about Gruden’s return to the sidelines have been going on ever since he entered the booth, and it always seemed like a matter of when not if he chose to take a job. He’s passed on a number of opportunities in the past, including with the Tennessee Volunteers job in December, leveraging those opportunities into extensions and raises with ESPN, but this time it appears his former team has made an offer he can’t refuse.