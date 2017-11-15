Jon Gruden Will ‘Never Say Never’ To Coaching Tennessee In The Future

#Jon Gruden
11.15.17 22 mins ago

Jon Gruden is always maybe coming back to coach. The ESPN broadcaster doesn’t talk about if often, but the rumors have swirled for years that he’s waiting for the right gig to leave television and return to the sideline.

While many assume an NFL job is what he’s waiting for, Gruden also has ties to one college team that just so happens to have an opening. And, according to Gruden himself now, he wouldn’t say no right away if the University of Tennessee came calling.

Gruden hasn’t coached in nearly a decade now, but he’s remained close to the game. And with Tennessee firing Butch Jones, they’ll be looking to make a splash in the SEC. And according to the former Tampa Bay Buccanneers head coach, you should never say never.

TOPICS#Jon Gruden
TAGSJON GRUDENTENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS

