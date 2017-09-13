Getty Image

The results of Jon Jones’ B sample are in, and they confirm his failed drug test from July 28th ahead of his UFC 215 knockout win over Daniel Cormier. This is the second failed drug test of his career after he tested positive for anti-estrogenic agents ahead of UFC 200, with this failed urine test coming back positive for the anabolic steroid Turinabol.

Jones can appeal this ruling, as he passed a blood test in the days before UFC 215 (the blood test didn’t test for Turinabol) but for now, it looks like he’s facing a lengthy legal battle, and his win over Daniel Cormier turning to a no-contest. That means the UFC light heavyweight championship returns to Cormier.

Per the UFC’s anti-doping policy, this second infraction should lead to a four-year ban from the sport, with the UFC retaining him under contract. Jones just turned 30 in July, and a four-year absence from the sport doesn’t mean his career is over, but this certainly affects his status as one of the greatest fighters ever. Jones is currently 23-1 (with that no-contest surely incoming from the Nevada State Athletic Commission), with his only loss stemming from a disqualification due to poor refereeing as Jones rained elbows down upon Matt Hamill’s face in 2009. If this four-year suspension holds up, it could signal the end of one of the greatest “what if” stories in MMA history.

Middleweight champion Michael Bisping said (via Sports Illustrated) he believed Jones should suffer a lifetime ban from the sport:

“If you have a history of taking performance-enhancing drugs, there’s no place for it. This is a vicious sport. It’s not for everybody. We’re not trying to put a ball into a basket, we’re trying to — you can dress it up however you want — we’re trying to beat our opponents, either into submission or knock them out. Performance-enhancing drugs have no place in this sport.”

Daniel Cormier, Jones’ greatest rival, is certainly feeling some mixed emotions right now. He’ll probably get his belt back, but he was never able to defeat Jones, who debases not only his legacy, but the lineage of the light heavyweight title.

(Via ESPN)