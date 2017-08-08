Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Following his crushing win over Daniel Cormier and the recovery of his light heavyweight belt at UFC 214, Jon Jones is on a little media victory lap, appearing on Good Morning America plus videos for Sports Illustrated. And for the first time in a while, those interviews weren’t completely focused on his years of legal troubles and suspensions. Feels good, man.

The big question everyone has right now: is Jon Jones about to fight Brock Lesnar? Well, despite rumors that maybe Lesnar has somehow secretly re-entered the USADA testing pool, Jones himself doesn’t think that fight will be next for him.

“I think it may be a while before Brock Lesnar’s eligible to fight,” he told Good Morning America. “Right now I’m just waiting for the UFC on some different ideas outside of him.”

There’s certainly some good possibilities out there, like Alexander Gustafsson. ‘The Mauler’ used his 81.2 inch reach to give Jones the most trouble he’s ever had in the Octagon, barely losing a razor thin decision back in 2013. And despite retiring earlier this year, knock out artist Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson’s name keeps coming up as a potential opponent for Jones as well. One person not in the discussion is Daniel Cormier, who Jones has spent years feuding with. Regarding that, Jon sounds ready to move on.