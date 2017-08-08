Jon Jones Thinks The Fans Deserved To See Daniel Cormier Crying After Their Fight

#Brock Lesnar #MMA #UFC
08.08.17 2 hours ago

Following his crushing win over Daniel Cormier and the recovery of his light heavyweight belt at UFC 214, Jon Jones is on a little media victory lap, appearing on Good Morning America plus videos for Sports Illustrated. And for the first time in a while, those interviews weren’t completely focused on his years of legal troubles and suspensions. Feels good, man.

The big question everyone has right now: is Jon Jones about to fight Brock Lesnar? Well, despite rumors that maybe Lesnar has somehow secretly re-entered the USADA testing pool, Jones himself doesn’t think that fight will be next for him.

“I think it may be a while before Brock Lesnar’s eligible to fight,” he told Good Morning America. “Right now I’m just waiting for the UFC on some different ideas outside of him.”

There’s certainly some good possibilities out there, like Alexander Gustafsson. ‘The Mauler’ used his 81.2 inch reach to give Jones the most trouble he’s ever had in the Octagon, barely losing a razor thin decision back in 2013. And despite retiring earlier this year, knock out artist Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson’s name keeps coming up as a potential opponent for Jones as well. One person not in the discussion is Daniel Cormier, who Jones has spent years feuding with. Regarding that, Jon sounds ready to move on.

First off, thank you all for the kind words. I have felt the support. Congratulations to Jon Jones and his team. They did a phenomenal job and got the victory. Also, to Big John McCarthy, I would like to apologize for acting up with you. I am thankful for the time you gave me to try and defend myself and stay in the fight. You are the best in the business for a reason. I also wanna thank my team and my coaches. I love you all from the bottom of my heart. Your time and energy is greatly appreciated. You guys did a wonderful job, I was ready. It's a fist fight and things happen. Dana White and the @ufc, thank you for being the premiere organization in all of MMA. Again, congrats to Team Jones and JacksonWink. Love you all. I'll see you soon. DC 📷@layziethesavage

A post shared by Daniel "DC" Cormier (@dc_mma) on

Around The Web

TOPICS#Brock Lesnar#MMA#UFC
TAGSBROCK LESNARDANIEL CORMIERJON JONESMMAUFC

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 4 days ago 5 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 7 days ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 1 week ago 13 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 2 weeks ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP