Getty Image

More of Jon Jones’ drug test results surrounding his UFC 214 fight with Daniel Cormier have come through, and they’re negative for any traces of banned substances. The tests, taken hours after Jones beat Cormier on July 29th, make his July 28 pre-fight failure for turinabol all the more confusing.

Jones and his team have been adamant that the light heavyweight champion never used performance enhancing drugs, and surprise USADA testing conducted on July 6th and 7th came out clean. Out of all the tests done surrounding the Jones-Cormier fight, only the standard pre-fight urine test came out positive.

“The problem that we’re having with that is that he passes all of the random tests,” his agent Malki Kawa said on the MMA Hour. “But then the one test that we know about, the one that we for sure know about, is the one that we fail? So, something here is not sitting right.”

The substance Jones tested positive for, turinabol, also raised a lot of eyebrows. The drug is an old school steroid used during Cold War era Olympics, not exactly the kind of thing you’d expect the best fighter in the UFC to be taking. But the world of performance enhancing drugs is mysterious and confusing. The turinabol might be part of a stack of substances that flush or mask or remain undetected together.