There’s a pretty heated rivalry going between UFC light heavyweight greats Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier, which is a side effect of them being booked to compete a whopping five times with only one of those events resulting in an actual fight. Match number two goes down Saturday July 29th at UFC 214, barring another last minute meltdown like we saw at UFC 200, when Jones failed a drug test days before the event and was suspended for a year.

If the gods of MMA are good, Cormier vs. Jones 2 for the 205 pound title will stay firmly put at the top of UFC 214, a card with three title fights and one hell of an undercard. And while Cormier admitted the feud between him and Jones was getting ‘a bit old,’ the two still have enough hatred for each other to turn an interview on UFC Tonight into a back and forth bickering match that puts your dysfunctional family Thanksgiving dinner to shame.

Who knew Daniel Cormier had such a critique on Jon Jones the commentator? Jones? Well, he just wants to make Cormier cry. #UFC214 pic.twitter.com/UPMhCCwY6v — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) July 27, 2017

Things got hairy after Jones took a jab at Daniel Cormier’s side job as an analyst for FOX Sports.

“I don’t have a commentating job or anything like that,” he said. “My only passion is to be the greatest fighter ever.”

“He did try having a commentator job but he sucked at it,” Cormier replied with a chuckle. “Let’s be honest, you tried and you sucked at it. I saw you and you sucked, so shut up.”

“I’m going to tell you what I don’t suck at, I mean, you saw it, you were crying on Cain Velasquez’ shoulder,” Jones said, referring to the aftermath of their first fight which Jones won. “Actually, you know what, I don’t want a commentator job, I just want to make you cry backstage, again.”