Jon Jones Has Reportedly Been Stripped Of His UFC Title After Testing Positive For Steroids

#MMA #UFC
08.22.17 1 hour ago 4 Comments

Getty Image

Less than a month after his UFC 214 knockout win over hated rival Daniel Cormier, TMZ is reporting that Jon Jones has tested positive for anabolic steroid Turinabol and has been stripped of his title. Jones had just come off his one-year suspension after testing positive for another illegal substance he claimed was in a male enhancement pill, which means he very likely could be banned from MMA for up to four years, which would shred his legacy to pieces.

After the last few years of legal trouble and outside-the-cage screw-ups, this is the cherry on top of the Jon Jones saga. Jon Jones was/is the best light heavyweight ever, but now you have to wonder how long he’s been on the juice? And if he has popped twice in the last 14 months, one can only assume his dominance over the years was chemically-enhanced. It’s truly disappointing.

And what must be more disappointing is losing to Jones. Daniel Cormier is an Olympic athlete that has never failed a drug test and was fighting extremely well against Bones, only to be knocked out then mocked after an emotional interview at UFC 214. How does he feel about this? Is he as in shock as the rest of the industry? Is he as disappointed as the fans?

Around The Web

TOPICS#MMA#UFC
TAGSJON JONESMMAUFC

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

08.18.17 4 days ago
A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 2 weeks ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP