Several NFL players have ended their careers early due to concerns over concussions. The latest to do this is Miami Dolphins tight end Jordan Cameron, who told ESPN that he can’t risk his mental health after suffering a multiple concussions during his NFL career.

“If I didn’t get concussions, I’d probably keep playing,” Cameron told ESPN. “It’s one of those things. I can’t risk my mental health in the future. I don’t have any symptoms now. I’m perfectly fine. But they can’t tell me with 100 percent certainty that if I keep playing and I get more concussions, that I’m going to be OK.”

Maybe Cameron’s most powerful quote came when he stated that he did not want to risk getting hurt anymore, saying “There’s nothing more important than your health. It’s just not worth it to me.”

Cameron, who is 28, was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fourth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. A Pro Bowler in 2013 after catching 80 balls for 917 yards and seven touchdowns, Cameron joined the Dolphins prior to the 2015 season. He played in all 16 games that year, but in 2016, Cameron played in three games before suffering a concussion that ended his season.