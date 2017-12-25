Getty Image

UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen is considered one of the top NFL Draft prospects for 2018. The Cleveland Browns have locked up the top pick in the 2018 NFL Draft after starting the season 0-15, and based on the performance of DeShone Kizer this season, are very likely looking to take a quarterback with that selection.

Rosen might not play in the Bruins’ final game of the season in the Cactus Bowl as he is still in concussion protocol, but he has not officially declared for the NFL Draft in order to discuss his options with his parents after the UCLA season is over. There’s one factor, in particular, that will reportedly play into his decision: Do the Browns plan on picking him No. 1?

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Rosen doesn’t want the Browns to draft him, preferring to go to the New York Giants, who will likely have the second pick in the draft and are also expected to target a QB.