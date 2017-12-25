UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen is considered one of the top NFL Draft prospects for 2018. The Cleveland Browns have locked up the top pick in the 2018 NFL Draft after starting the season 0-15, and based on the performance of DeShone Kizer this season, are very likely looking to take a quarterback with that selection.
Rosen might not play in the Bruins’ final game of the season in the Cactus Bowl as he is still in concussion protocol, but he has not officially declared for the NFL Draft in order to discuss his options with his parents after the UCLA season is over. There’s one factor, in particular, that will reportedly play into his decision: Do the Browns plan on picking him No. 1?
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Rosen doesn’t want the Browns to draft him, preferring to go to the New York Giants, who will likely have the second pick in the draft and are also expected to target a QB.
UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen would prefer to play for the Giants over the Browns and would be hesitant to declare for next year’s NFL draft if he knew that Cleveland was going to take him with the No. 1 overall pick, according to league sources familiar with the situation.
…
Privately, Rosen has expressed concern about winding up in Cleveland and would rather be with a more stable franchise, such as the Giants.
“but considering the Browns have not drafted a quarterback higher than No. 22 overall”
They drafted Tim Couch with the No. 1 pick in 1999.
We need players who want to contribute not guys who think they are too good for us he should be banned from the draft for four years that may make him a little more humble and appreciate the opportunity but for us would not want him.
You didn’t read this at all, did you?