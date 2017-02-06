Julio Jones Made One Of The Most Unbelievable Super Bowl Catches You’ll Ever See

02.05.17 1 hour ago

Julio Jones is a ridiculously talented and athletic human being and that was never more apparent than with this catch he made in the fourth quarter.

With the Patriots climbing back in the game and the Falcons desperate for a big drive, Jones got them deep into Patriots territory with this unreal grab. Jones skies for the Matt Ryan pass (which was a great job to put it where only Jones could reach it) and somehow has the body control to bobble the ball, control it and still tap his second foot in bounds for the catch.

It’s one of the most incredibly athletic plays you’ll ever see on the football field and it wasn’t even close to an incompletion. The Patriots didn’t even bother trying to challenge it as it was so clean and clear that he made the catch. I mean, just look at this catch again.

The Falcons weren’t able to capitalize on the Jones snag, as Matt Ryan took a bad sack and then a holding call took them out of field goal range as the Patriots forced a late punt. Even so, Jones’ snag will go down as one of the most incredible catches in Super Bowl history.

