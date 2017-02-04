Who Has The Real QB Advantage In The Super Bowl?

Under Armour Made Julio Jones Migos-Inspired Cleats For The Super Bowl And They’re Amazing

#Super Bowl LI
02.03.17 21 mins ago

Under Armour

We’ve seen a lot of incredible custom cleats this season in the NFL, but Julio Jones’ custom Super Bowl kicks might take the cake.

Under Armour unveiled Jones’ Migos-inspired Super Bowl cleats that feature custom art on both sides pay homage the Migos’ latest album Culture. The cleats are extremely dope, and I love that the Falcons’ superstar receiver chose to represent Atlanta with a tribute to the hottest rap group in the city. It’s also fitting because defenders would tell you that Jones is “Slippery” when he’s got the ball in the open field.

The close-up shots on the cleats show the incredible detail of the art, including Julio Jones in place of the Migos and “Super Bowl” written in graffiti instead of “NAWF,” as it is on the album cover.

Under Armour

Under Armour

TOPICS#Super Bowl LI
TAGSJULIO JONESSuper Bowl LI

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 days ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 4 days ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 4 days ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 5 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 5 days ago 4 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP