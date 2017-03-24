Julius Thomas Inspires The Community With An Investment In Education

UPROXX

Julius Thomas is just 28 years old and, from a football perspective, the talented tight end has plenty left in the tank to accomplish quite a bit over the final years of his NFL career. However, Thomas is not waiting until retirement to make an impact off the field – and the Miami Dolphins tight end is practicing what he preaches in the form of real community investment.

Thomas is the co-founder, along with his mother, of Reading Equates To Success, a non-profit with the stated mission to “spread inspiration and create a desire for learning.” Recently, Thomas put his words into action during a visit to the Juanita Tate Academy Charter School in south Los Angeles, and his actions were captured on video as he spoke to and interacted with various students and staff at the facility.

“I don’t know if I’m going to reach every kid,” Thomas said, “but if I could reach a couple every single team, how great of a feeling would that be? To be laying 90 years old in a bed somewhere thinking my time is coming to an end, but I’ve helped so many people. That’s really what is going to matter at the end of the day. That’s lasting.”