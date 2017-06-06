Justin Bieber is one of those celebrities whose sports fandom seems…fluid. Bieber is someone who will show up courtside at a basketball game wearing one team’s jersey, then a week later, he’s doing the same thing for another team. It doesn’t necessarily mean he’s a fair weather fan, but Biebs definitely likes to go to various sporting events and have a blast.
Still, it’s easy to watch Bieber hop from one sports fandom to another and wonder what he’s doing. As it turns out, all of us are playing checkers while Justin is playing chess. He took to Twitter to explain why he’s frequently seen cheering for a bunch of different teams, and thus ushered in a new age in fandom.
Gone are the days where people cheer for teams due to things like geographic proximity to their hometown or because their dad liked them. Thanks to Bieber, we now live in the “cheer for sports because they are good as heck” era.
In fairness to Bieber, he did say that he is loyal to one team – the Toronto Maple Leafs. But other than that, he just wants to have a good time.
Call me when he shows up to an International Cricket Test match because he enjoys high level sports so fucking much, until then he’s just a jock sniffer that likes to get comped courtsode seats.
Wait…do you want him to go to “high level sports,” or a cricket match? Those are mutually exclusive. I guess you can play cricket on a higj level. Juat like there are hippies who play with devil sticks on a high level. Or frat boy beer-pong savants.
But for cereal, young bul looks EXACTLY like Vanilla Ice circa 1990 in that top pic!
People who whine about bandwagon fans bore me. If a stadium is normally half full and it becomes completely full due to making the playoffs, how is that a bad thing? You don’t want your team to be financially viable? Teams just want to sell tickets and merchandise. Sports fans just want to feel special for having sweated, suffered, and dreamed about getting to where their team is and they turn into crybabies in a “I was into that band BEFORE they became famous! Now they’re sell-outs!” kind of way.