Felice Herrig vs. Justine Kish should probably be remembered for Kish’s gutsy survival in the midst of being choked by Felice Herrig, but the back and forth women’s strawweight battle at UFC Fight Night 112 will be forever remembered by Kish leaving it all in the cage. All of it. Kish, struggling to break free from Herrig’s grasp, had an accident right inside the Octagon. As she wisely put it, “sh*t happens.”
Here’s the moment, after the jump:
I thought that was piss.
How does one shit themselves? First, how do you have random diahrrea? Some people shit themselves solid too. Thats even more perplexing.
So many questions.