The UFC Fighter That Had An Accident In The Octagon Will Be Getting A Bonus From Dana White

#MMA #UFC
07.02.17 33 mins ago

UFC/FOX Sports 1

Felice Herrig vs. Justine Kish should probably be remembered for Kish’s gutsy survival in the midst of being choked by Felice Herrig, but the back and forth women’s strawweight battle at UFC Fight Night 112 will be forever remembered by Kish leaving it all in the cage. All of it. Kish, struggling to break free from Herrig’s grasp, had an accident right inside the Octagon. As she wisely put it, “sh*t happens.”

Here’s the moment, after the jump:

Around The Web

TOPICS#MMA#UFC
TAGSdana whiteMMAUFC

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 2 days ago 12 Comments
Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

06.29.17 3 days ago
Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

and 06.29.17 4 days ago 7 Comments
A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

06.28.17 4 days ago
Here’s Exactly How To Save Money For That Magical Summer Trip

Here’s Exactly How To Save Money For That Magical Summer Trip

06.28.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

06.27.17 5 days ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP