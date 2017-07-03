UFC/FOX Sports 1

Felice Herrig vs. Justine Kish should probably be remembered for Kish’s gutsy survival in the midst of being choked by Felice Herrig, but the back and forth women’s strawweight battle at UFC Fight Night 112 will be forever remembered by Kish leaving it all in the cage. All of it. Kish, struggling to break free from Herrig’s grasp, had an accident right inside the Octagon. As she wisely put it, “sh*t happens.”

I am a warrior, and I will never quit #ShitHappens haha be back soon. — Justine Kish (@JustineKish) June 26, 2017

