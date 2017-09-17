An Unsuspecting Chiefs Cheerleader Got Trucked By A Cameraman

Getty Image

Big hits in football aren’t funny anymore, but when someone on a football field not playing football gets got, it often is good for a laugh. A Kansas City Chiefs cheerleader got trucked by a camera operator on the field Sunday, and we can laugh about this because it doesn’t appear that anyone actually got hurt here.

Twitter user Ashley Wagner posted the video on Sunday afternoon from the stands in Arrowhead. The video was accompanied on Twitter by three emojis that look very worried. But what’s coming? It’s not clear at first. There are some kind of military officers walking off the field. Do they do something weird? Cheerleaders are doing a routine. Does the lift stunt not work? Does a fan rush the field?

Nope, a cameraman is about to sprint across the field without any regard for personal space.