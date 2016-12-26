The Crowd Went Nuts When This Security Guard Chased Down And Crushed A Streaker

Just the latest Bronco to get tackled tonight. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/JA98It7WUD — Jordan Airington (@AirJ96) December 26, 2016

It’s been an outstanding year for security guards who take down streakers. This is especially true in the NFL –- the MVP thus far has been the security guards at MetLife Stadium who were merciless against a pair of dudes who thought it was a good idea to sprint onto the field during a Jets game.

This hero may not be on the same level as those guys, but this is still an incredible performance by a security guard against a streaker. During Sunday night’s game between the Chiefs and the Broncos in Kansas City (which also featured a fat guy touchdown pass!), some dude in a blue cape decided to take a leisurely stroll onto the field. He didn’t seem like he was going too fast, which meant that our humble security guard could turn on the jets and catch up to him quickly.