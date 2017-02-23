Ranking The Best Playoff Baseball Moments Of All-Time

Kate Upton Said There’s A Strict No-Sex Policy Before Justin Verlander’s Games

#Baseball #MLB
02.23.17 56 mins ago 2 Comments

Subscribe to UPROXX

Model Kate Upton and Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander are definitely at the top of the sexy sports power couple pyramid, no question about it. Kate Upton was on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live show and a caller asked her what her fiancé Verlander preferred, sex before a game or sex after? Not only did Kate respond, her answer was pretty surprising.

“There’s no sex before a game. Absolutely none,” Upton revealed. “And then, also what I’ve just found out is if he plays too well, there’s no sex after, either. He’s too exhausted. Kind of a buzzkill for me.”

Upton is obviously proud of what a great player Verlander is. When the Baseball Writers’ Association of America handed Rick Porcello the Cy Young Award for best pitcher last year, Kate lashed out on Twitter.

The snub was the result of two BWAA members not including Verlander at all on their ballots, allowing Porcello to win despite Verlander having way more first place votes. According to Upton, her fiancé appreciated the immediate show of support.

“I had to write it so fast because he wasn’t even off TV yet. Like I had to write it before he edits me.” Upton said. “I think [Justin’s] first reaction was a little bit surprised that I had already sent it, but overall he loved it. I just think that the MLB should really plan ahead, maybe prepare their writers.”

Sounds like Upton is still unimpressed with the know-nothings that didn’t vote for her future hubby.

(via SportingNews.com)

TOPICS#Baseball#MLB
TAGSBaseballJUSTIN VERLANDERKATE UPTONMLB

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 week ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP