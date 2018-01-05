YouTube

ESPN’s Katie Nolan appeared on the best show on late night, Vice’s Desus and Mero, on Wednesday. Calling it her “Flu Game,” the under-the-weather Nolan talked about everything from Tom Brady’s intelligence, her first few days at ESPN, and even other people in media like Jason Whitlock.

But her most interesting moment in the interview came when she called Donald Trump a “fu*king stupid person,” a brief correction from what she initially called the 45th President of the United States. We can’t be exactly sure what the first thing she called Trump was, as it was bleeped out by Vice. But it was probably a bit harsher – and maybe a bit less societally acceptable – than what she corrected with.

The extended interview is up on YouTube, and at the 13:30 mark, when they’re talking about Trump’s propensity for giving thumbs ups, Nolan says the line about Trump.