Katie Nolan, the Emmy-winning host of FS1’s canceled Garbage Time, is being wooed (wooed is a great word) by ESPN, according to a Sporting News story. The story states she has an exclusive contract with Fox Sports through September of next year, but that hasn’t prevented potential wooing, according to the story about wooing.

The report makes this all seem very daytime soap opera, as backstabbing and revenge and jealousy on the part of ESPN is playing a part in this.