Katie Nolan, the Emmy-winning host of FS1’s canceled Garbage Time, is being wooed (wooed is a great word) by ESPN, according to a Sporting News story. The story states she has an exclusive contract with Fox Sports through September of next year, but that hasn’t prevented potential wooing, according to the story about wooing.
The report makes this all seem very daytime soap opera, as backstabbing and revenge and jealousy on the part of ESPN is playing a part in this.
Stealing Nolan away from FS1 would also be payback against Jamie Horowitz, the ex-ESPN wunderkind who’s recruited a basketball team worth of former Bristol talent to the upstart FS1, including Skip Bayless, Jason Whitlock, Colin Cowherd, Cris Carter and Chris Broussard.
Horowitz has high hopes for Nolan, treating her like the network’s brightest young star. The Los Angeles-based FS1 is developing a variety of new show formats that would increase her on-air presence “five-fold,” sources said last week.
With the cancellation of “Fox Sports Live” with Jay Onrait and Dan O’Toole, and the end of her once-a-week late night “Garbage Time,” the decks are clear for Nolan to launch her own weekday, late-night show at 11 p.m.
she can replace Stugotz when he takes over for Greenberg
Imagine feeling the need to avenge the loss of any of this rogues gallery of the worst people in sports media
No such rogue’s gallery is complete without Stephen A, and as I’m sure the man himself would tell you, your exclusion of him is purely based on racism. Then, when confronted with the fact that you included Whitlock, he would double down on his claims of racism and yell a lot.
She is the drizzling shit.
I don’t feel like anyone suffers from losing the list of “talent” that’s migrated from ESPN to Fox. Other than Fox viewers.