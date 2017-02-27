ESPN Is Reportedly Trying To Steal Katie Nolan From Fox Sports As ‘Payback’

Katie Nolan, the Emmy-winning host of FS1’s canceled Garbage Time, is being wooed (wooed is a great word) by ESPN, according to a Sporting News story. The story states she has an exclusive contract with Fox Sports through September of next year, but that hasn’t prevented potential wooing, according to the story about wooing.

The report makes this all seem very daytime soap opera, as backstabbing and revenge and jealousy on the part of ESPN is playing a part in this.

Stealing Nolan away from FS1 would also be payback against Jamie Horowitz, the ex-ESPN wunderkind who’s recruited a basketball team worth of former Bristol talent to the upstart FS1, including Skip Bayless, Jason Whitlock, Colin Cowherd, Cris Carter and Chris Broussard.

Horowitz has high hopes for Nolan, treating her like the network’s brightest young star. The Los Angeles-based FS1 is developing a variety of new show formats that would increase her on-air presence “five-fold,” sources said last week.

With the cancellation of “Fox Sports Live” with Jay Onrait and Dan O’Toole, and the end of her once-a-week late night “Garbage Time,” the decks are clear for Nolan to launch her own weekday, late-night show at 11 p.m.

