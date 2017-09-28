YouTube/Fox Sports 1

Katie Nolan remains employed by Fox Sports for now, but that will likely not be the case in the near future. Since the end of her last season of Garbage Time, Nolan has essentially been sitting on the sidelines at FS1 for most of the year and is reportedly working on getting an early release from her contract that runs up at the end of the calendar year.

According to Sports Illustrated‘s Richard Deitsch, Nolan is negotiating a release from her contract so she can move forward with a search for new employment rather than waiting on her deal to end in December.